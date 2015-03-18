BRIEF-First Citizens Bank purchases certain assets Guaranty Bank of Milwaukee
* First Citizens Bank purchases certain assets, assumes certain liabilities of Guaranty Bank of Milwaukee, Wis.
Mar 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesay.
Borrower European Investment Bank
(EIB)
Issue Amount 175 million Brazilian real
Maturity Date December 21,2017
Coupon 10.50 pct
Issue price 100.55
Issue yiled 10.218 pct
Payment Date March 25,2015
Lead Manager(s) J.P. Morgan Securities plc
Ratings Aaa(Moody's), AAA(S&P) &
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees 0.225 pct
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 1.675 billion Brazilian real when fungible
Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN XS1014703851
* Ord Mountain Resources Corp provides update on qualifying transaction