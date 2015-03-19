March 19 Former Chief Executive of HSBC Holdings
Plc Lord Green expressed his "dismay and regret" when
questioned about tax evasion and avoidance at the bank's Swiss
branch by Channel 4 on Wednesday.
"I share with my colleagues who've been before the select
committee recently the dismay and regret about what happened...
I personally always worked hard at setting and seeking to follow
high standards in my career, and so what happened was.. dismay
and a source of deep regret," Lord Green told Channel 4. (bit.ly/1H01EoN)
HSBC Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver and ex-CEO of private
bank Chris Meares were questioned by the Public Accounts
Committee this month. The committee later "came to the view not
to call Lord Green at this time.", Channel 4 said.
When asked whether he knew about the files of data taken by
whistleblower Herve Falciani, which revealed about the Swiss
branch scandal, Lord Green said he did not know about them or
what they contained, Channel 4 added.
House of Lords did not immediately respond to Reuters'
request for comment.
(Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)