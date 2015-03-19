** Traders expect Indian kitchenware and appliances maker TTK Prestige to gain ** Motilal Oswal starts coverage with "buy" rating and target price of 5,000 rupees ** Motilal says having expanded fixed assets by 8x over last five years, TTK has ample room to improve capacity utilisation ** Brokerage expects higher capacity utilisation to drive significant operating leverage for TTK, with margins expanding 240 bps over FY15-17 and profit rising at 41 pct CAGR ** Adds TTK plans to tie up with e-commerce players to maintain price discipline ** Stock has six "buy", three "hold" and five "sell" ratings - Thomson Reuters Eikon data ** Stock up 1.2 pct YTD; trades at 31.2 times of one-year forward earnings (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)