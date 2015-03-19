** Aurobindo Pharma to gain on speculation U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared two of its key units -dealers ** Stock has risen 8.4 pct in three straight sessions ** Citi says successful inspections at two of Aurobindo's major manufacturing facilities should provide comfort ** Regulatory slip-ups have been major risk to growth and valuations of Indian drugmakers - analysts ** US FDA inspected Aurobindo's Unit IV and Unit VII over last few months, with no major observations, Citi adds ** Says these two facilities account for 32 pct and 87 pct of its commercialised and pending drug applications, respectively ** Investment bank reiterates stock as top midcap pharma pick with a "buy" rating, sets target of 1,945 rupees ** Company officials were not immediately reachable for comment (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)