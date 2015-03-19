BUZZ-India steel shares surge; govt makes local steel must for infra projects
** JSW Steel Ltd, Steel Authority of India Ltd , Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, Jindal Stainless Ltd, Visa Steel Ltd gain between 2.2 pct and 19.9 pct
** Shares in Oil India Ltd gain 2.2 pct ** Kotak Securities upgrades stock to "buy" from "add" ** Believe stock is discounting a fairly bleak scenario of no improvement in net crude realisations after subsidy burden -Kotak ** Inexpensive valuations and good dividend yield of 5 pct will provide adequate support on downside -Kotak ** "We believe the valuation gap between Oil India and ONGC may narrow over the next 12 months," the report says (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd gain as much as 8.7 pct to 296.55 rupees; posts biggest intra-day pct gain since May 2014