** Shares of India's IDBI Bank Ltd gain 2.1 pct ** Bank sells 2.9 mln shares, or 10 pct of equity, in Credit Analysis and Research Ltd (CARE) to Life Insurance Corp - BSE (bit.ly/1odoZLP) ** Bank's board in December approved selling of shares in CARE ** Bank had 16.62 pct stake in CARE before transaction - BSE