BUZZ-India steel shares surge; govt makes local steel must for infra projects
** JSW Steel Ltd, Steel Authority of India Ltd , Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, Jindal Stainless Ltd, Visa Steel Ltd gain between 2.2 pct and 19.9 pct
** Shares of India's Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd gain 1.2 pct ** Morgan Stanley upgrades stock to "equal-weight" from "underweight" ** Near-term earnings visibility remains poor, but the stock has underperformed the Sensex by over 40 pct in the last six months - Morgan Stanley ** "We find risk-reward more balanced now," Morgan Stanley (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** JSW Steel Ltd, Steel Authority of India Ltd , Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, Jindal Stainless Ltd, Visa Steel Ltd gain between 2.2 pct and 19.9 pct
** Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd gain as much as 8.7 pct to 296.55 rupees; posts biggest intra-day pct gain since May 2014