** Shares of India's Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd gain 1.2 pct ** Morgan Stanley upgrades stock to "equal-weight" from "underweight" ** Near-term earnings visibility remains poor, but the stock has underperformed the Sensex by over 40 pct in the last six months - Morgan Stanley ** "We find risk-reward more balanced now," Morgan Stanley