BUZZ-India steel shares surge; govt makes local steel must for infra projects
** JSW Steel Ltd, Steel Authority of India Ltd , Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, Jindal Stainless Ltd, Visa Steel Ltd gain between 2.2 pct and 19.9 pct
** Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gains 3.3 pct ** There is speculation company may call press conference on Friday to announce a positive development - traders ** Company spokesman declines to comment ** Stock trades at 22.5x 1-year forward earnings vs 24x of rivals - Thomson Reuters Eikon data ** Apart from drug approvals, pipeline and earnings, licensing of drugs serve as key triggers for stock (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd gain as much as 8.7 pct to 296.55 rupees; posts biggest intra-day pct gain since May 2014