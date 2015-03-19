** Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gains 3.3 pct ** There is speculation company may call press conference on Friday to announce a positive development - traders ** Company spokesman declines to comment ** Stock trades at 22.5x 1-year forward earnings vs 24x of rivals - Thomson Reuters Eikon data ** Apart from drug approvals, pipeline and earnings, licensing of drugs serve as key triggers for stock (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)