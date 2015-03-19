March 19 Chongqing Dima Industry Co Ltd

* Says signs strategic agreement with Luye Medicals Group Pte Ltd to set up medical investment firm with registered capital of 200 million yuan ($32.27 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1I12ym4

