RPT-COLUMN-El Nino conditions are developing in the Pacific: Kemp
LONDON, May 4 El Nino conditions are developing across the Pacific with an increasing probability that a full-fledged El Nino episode will occur during the second half of 2017.
** Lamprell jump c.14 pct, poised for biggest one-day gain since Jan 2013 in solid volume after oil rig maker says 2014 pretax profit more than doubled due to a steady stream of delivery projects and cost efficiencies
** Lamprell's performance contrasts with that of many other oil-related stocks, amid moves sector wide to cut capex and put projects on hold in face of oil price rout
** Co however reiterates weak outlook. It had warned in January that revenue for this year would be 10 pct below expectations, as the oil slump had hurt its ability to secure new business
** Stock touches high of 119.25p ($2), moving ahead of mean TP of $1.97 analysts have on it according to Reuters data ($1 = 0.6753 pounds) (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
SINGAPORE, May 5 Oil prices were marooned near five-months lows on Friday after a near 5 percent fall in the previous session on concerns over rising U.S. supply, wiping out all of the price gains since OPEC's move to curb output.