** Irrational behaviour in stocks tracking U.S. markets rally after Fed may not last long - Aneesh Srivastava, chief investment officer, IDBI Federal Life Insurance

** Fed committee chooses to remove promise it would be "patient in beginning to normalize the stance of monetary policy"

** Says would raise rates when it feels "reasonably confident" that inflation will move toward its 2 pct goal over medium term

** Earnings growth and valuations don't look comfortable; defensive stocks leading gains

** Indian shares rise; exporters up on bets rupee would weaken after Fed

** Emerging markets would be affected after Fed; severity for India may not be as much given deficits are "optically" under control - Srivastava

** Says not increasing positions and would churn towards defensives and cash

** Top pharma holdings include Lupin, Dr.Reddy's Laboratories

** MSCI India is trading at 12.5 pct premium to MSCI World - Thomson Reuters Datastream (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)