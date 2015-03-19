MEDIA-Nokia, BlackBerry looking to invest 2 bln rupees each in India - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
** Irrational behaviour in stocks tracking U.S. markets rally after Fed may not last long - Aneesh Srivastava, chief investment officer, IDBI Federal Life Insurance
** Fed committee chooses to remove promise it would be "patient in beginning to normalize the stance of monetary policy"
** Says would raise rates when it feels "reasonably confident" that inflation will move toward its 2 pct goal over medium term
** Earnings growth and valuations don't look comfortable; defensive stocks leading gains
** Indian shares rise; exporters up on bets rupee would weaken after Fed
** Emerging markets would be affected after Fed; severity for India may not be as much given deficits are "optically" under control - Srivastava
** Says not increasing positions and would churn towards defensives and cash
** Top pharma holdings include Lupin, Dr.Reddy's Laboratories
** MSCI India is trading at 12.5 pct premium to MSCI World - Thomson Reuters Datastream (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
