March 19 Shandong Minhe Animal Husbandry Co Ltd

* Says 2014 net profit at 62.7 million yuan ($10.12 million) versus net loss of 245.4 million yuan previous year

* Says applies to stock exchange to withdraw delisting risk warning after it returning to profit in 2014

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LwCwN7; bit.ly/1FHNcnc

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1955 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)