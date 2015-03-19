BRIEF-Tianjin Motor Dies to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
May 5 Tianjin Motor Dies Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/ahQBdG Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
March 19 Shandong Minhe Animal Husbandry Co Ltd
* Says 2014 net profit at 62.7 million yuan ($10.12 million) versus net loss of 245.4 million yuan previous year
* Says applies to stock exchange to withdraw delisting risk warning after it returning to profit in 2014
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LwCwN7; bit.ly/1FHNcnc
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1955 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
May 5 Guangdong Homa Appliances Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/9nOjeh Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)