BRIEF-Tianjin Motor Dies to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
May 5 Tianjin Motor Dies Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/ahQBdG Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
March 19 Shenyang Jinbei Automotive Co Ltd
* Says swings to net loss of 143.0 million yuan ($23.08 million) in 2014 versus net profit of 17.7 million yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1FI6M2G
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1955 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
May 5 Tianjin Motor Dies Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/ahQBdG Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 5 Guangdong Homa Appliances Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/9nOjeh Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)