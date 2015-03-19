BRIEF-Tianjin Motor Dies to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
May 5 Tianjin Motor Dies Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/ahQBdG Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
March 19 China Automotive Engineering Research Institute Co Ltd
* Says 2014 net profit down 2.1 percent y/y at 413.4 million yuan ($66.73 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/195v1Le
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1955 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
May 5 Guangdong Homa Appliances Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/9nOjeh Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)