March 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Geberit International B.V

Guarantor Geberit AG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 30, 2021

Coupon 0.688 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 37 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 30, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, HSBC, ING & J.P. Morgan

Ratings A+ (S&P)

Listing Irish

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1117297942

