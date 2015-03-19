BRIEF-Shenzhen Worldunion Properties Consultancy to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
May 5 Shenzhen Worldunion Properties Consultancy Inc :
March 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Geberit International B.V
Guarantor Geberit AG
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 30, 2021
Coupon 0.688 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Spread 37 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 30, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, HSBC, ING & J.P. Morgan
Ratings A+ (S&P)
Listing Irish
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS1117297942
WASHINGTON, May 4 The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday narrowly approved a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, handing Republican President Donald Trump a victory that could prove short-lived as the healthcare legislation heads for a likely battle in the Senate.