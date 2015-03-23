By Martinne Geller
| LONDON, March 23
LONDON, March 23 The health warning on a MarkTen
electronic cigarette package is 116 words long.
That's much longer than the warnings on traditional
cigarette packs in the United States. Nicotine, the e-cigarette
warning says, is "addictive and habit-forming, and it is very
toxic by inhalation, in contact with the skin, or if swallowed."
It is not intended for women who are pregnant or breast-feeding,
or people ... who take medicine for depression or asthma.
"Nicotine can increase your heart rate and blood pressure and
cause dizziness, nausea and stomach pain," says MarkTen, a
leading brand in the United States. The ingredients can be
"poisonous."
MarkTen's parent company Altria, maker of Marlboro
cigarettes, said the language seemed appropriate. There is no
required health warning on electronic cigarettes in the United
States, so "we had to do what we thought was right," said a
spokesman for Altria Client Services.
The company's frankness about the perils of nicotine dates
back to the late 1990s, when it led a campaign for cigarettes to
be regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Small tobacco companies at the time said the big guys would use
regulation to seal their dominance. Today, small e-cigarette
makers are saying the same thing. Many argue that firms like
Altria and Reynolds American want hefty rules to help neutralise
the threat that e-cigarettes pose to their businesses. By
accentuating the risks of 'vaping,' they say, big firms may
deter smokers from trying the new devices, even though most
scientists agree they are safer.
"If you read that (warning) as a smoker, you might think 'Oh,
I'll just stick with a cigarette,'" said Oliver Kershaw, a
former 15-a-day-smoker who quit through e-cigarettes and founded
websites that advocate them.
Big tobacco companies have pushed for a range of controls on
e-cigarettes. These include lengthy health warnings, reduced
product ranges, restricted sales, and scientific testing
requirements. Kershaw and others say such efforts risk squeezing
small players. Too many rules would stifle innovation and reduce
the range of products to "a very simple, utilitarian
e-cigarette," said Fraser Cropper, CEO of Totally Wicked, an
independent e-cigarette company based in the UK.
Big tobacco companies say their goal in pushing for firm
control is not to hurt smaller competitors. Regulation will
benefit consumers and e-cigarette companies alike by ensuring
safety and quality standards and boosting confidence, they say.
Small companies should not be exempt from responsible behaviour.
"Our stated goal is to get to e-vapour leadership, to have
the strongest brands in the marketplace," said the Altria
spokesman. He could not predict the impact of increased
regulation on smaller firms. "I don't know how they run their
businesses and what it would cost them to meet those
requirements."
Most anti-tobacco campaigners agree that e-cigarettes should
be regulated. But some believe they deserve a lighter touch than
tobacco because they can help smokers quit, and may be less
harmful than smoking.
Measures that make e-cigarettes less appealing or hard to
come by may keep people smoking, these people say. Clive Bates,
a former head of UK charity Action on Smoking and Health (ASH),
thinks public health officials who advocate tough controls end
up helping Big Tobacco's conventional brands.
"They really are all doing their utmost to protect the
cigarette trade," Bates said. "They just don't realise it." He
thinks regulations should encourage smokers to quit, or switch.
The image of e-cigarettes is already changing. The
proportion of people in Britain who think vaping is just as
harmful as smoking doubled last year to 15 percent, according to
a survey by ASH. In the United States, a similar picture is
emerging. The growth in U.S. sales of e-cigarettes slowed to 5
percent in the fourth quarter last year from 19 percent a year
earlier, according to Wells Fargo analyst Bonnie Herzog. She
attributes that partly to increased uncertainty about the
products.
Derek Yach, a director at Vitality Institute, a health
research company, doubts there is any "conspiratorial effort" to
crush the new business. But he says that "if the dominant
message is one of doubt, then the status quo gets maintained."
Yach once headed tobacco control at the World Health
Organization and worked at PepsiCo.
Japan Tobacco International, the world's third-largest
tobacco company, thinks strict regulations could hurt young
firms. "If you make it extremely hard (to comply), you would
drive small companies out of business," said Ian Jones, JTI's
head of scientific and regulatory affairs for emerging products.
"You would lose the value of the category, you would lose the
spark."
"OPEN SYSTEMS"
E-cigarettes came onto the market a decade ago promising a
safer nicotine fix. The devices heat nicotine-laced liquid to
create an inhalable vapour, rather than burn tobacco. That gives
smokers the traditional hand-to-mouth ritual without the deadly
smoke.
The global vaping market, which could top $7 billion this
year, is evenly split between cigarette look-alikes, often sold
by tobacco companies, and refillable "vapours, tanks and mods" -
devices which users modify to suit their needs. These are often
made by smaller firms. Demand for them is growing three times as
fast as the overall market, as users say they find them more
satisfying than early all-in-one models.
Serious devotees favour such refillable "open systems" that
let them mix and match liquids and batteries to vary their
nicotine intake. Open systems are often sold in vape shops and
lend an edgy, do-it-yourself creativity to the vaping community.
According to Wells Fargo, there are now around 8,500 vape shops
in the United States and 19,400 globally. Vape shops account for
about one-third of all U.S. sales, while the Internet accounts
for another third.
In August, Reynolds - which does not produce mods - urged
the FDA to "ban open system e-cigarettes, including all
component parts." Such systems, Reynolds wrote, present a
"unique risk for adulteration, tampering and quality control."
If the FDA does not want a ban, Reynolds suggested, it
should regulate vape shops as manufacturers. That would subject
them to FDA inspection, registration, manufacturing standards
and product clearance requirements.
Vape shops often mix nicotine and flavouring, just as
pharmacies compound drugs, said Richard Smith, communications
manager at Reynolds. This means "the vape shop seller is a
manufacturer under the applicable laws and regulations."
E-cigarette independents say such a move targets them;
analysts note that the business model of big tobacco firms
depends on mass production, not mix-and-match.
"I think they (Reynolds) probably want that snuffed out
before it gains traction," said Philip Gorham, an
Amsterdam-based tobacco analyst at Morningstar.
Reynolds says that's not true. "We fully support innovation
in tobacco products, including vapour products," said Smith. The
company wants "a level playing-field where all manufacturers are
subject to equal treatment."
DOING THEIR DUTY
Shane MacGuill, a tobacco analyst at market research firm
Euromonitor International, said Reynolds' move may seem zealous,
but companies have a duty to shareholders: "It would be remiss
... of them not to try and push for the competitive environment
that is as favourable to them as possible."
Steven Parrish, a former Altria executive who retired in
2008, said that as long as people are honest, there's nothing
wrong with advocating to protect their interests. And embracing
regulation can help the tobacco industry win trust.
"I think one of the things the industry would like to see
... is a world in which the tobacco industry is much more like
the pharmaceutical industry in terms of how it operates," he
said: "Very heavily regulated and maybe not loved and admired,
but at least acknowledged as a legitimate business."
That makes young people a particularly sensitive point of
tension.
Most e-cigarette companies want tighter controls on who can
buy, such as a minimum age. Altria's NuMark goes further. It
says U.S. purchases should also be "clerk-assisted or conducted
in an otherwise non-self-service environment."
Smaller e-cigarette makers say that would hand a big
advantage to tobacco companies.
U.S. convenience stores are the main outlets for tobacco
products. Tobacco firms offer the stores rich incentives to
promote their brands, and according to Morningstar, tobacco can
provide more than a third of stores' profit. Cigarettes can only
be sold behind the counter. They are displayed on heavily
branded shelving which the tobacco firms often provide.
Putting e-cigarettes behind the counter would force the
products to compete for consumer attention in space that tobacco
firms influence, small companies say.
"As long as you say it has to be 12 feet from a child's hand
at the counter, it guarantees (the e-cigarette) gets onto their
wall," said Jan Verleur, CEO and co-founder of VMR, a
Miami-based e-cigarette company.
Altria says retailers choose how and where to display
products.
EARLY WARNINGS
Some small e-cig firms are pushing back. Totally Wicked is
challenging Europe's Tobacco Products Directive (TPD), which was
adopted in 2014 and comes into force in 2016.
It's up to member states to apply the EU rules in their own
way, but the directive says manufacturers must tell regulators
what's in a new product six months before launch. Producers will
have to list ingredients, emissions, toxicological data,
nicotine doses and uptake, as well as health effects. A new
notification is required for every big change.
Totally Wicked is fighting the TPD in the EU Court of
Justice in Luxembourg. Such detailed reporting is more onerous
even than for traditional cigarettes, the company argues. It
says it is disproportionate, considering that e-cigarettes are
probably less harmful. Its CEO says the six-month notification
would slow innovation in an industry where manufacturers can
move from concept to shelf in 10 weeks.
British American Tobacco's Nicoventures unit agrees with
Totally Wicked that the six-month notice period "runs the risk
of stifling innovation," according to a spokeswoman.
But global tobacco leader Philip Morris International -
which used to be part of Altria - said it thinks this kind of
advance notification is appropriate to ensure standards. Its own
tests already go beyond the TPD rules, a spokeswoman said.
Robust scientific research is "something we believe in as the
core of our work in this new product category."
In the United States, the FDA aims to deliver its final
ruling on e-cigarettes in June. E-cigarette firms there say
anything that requires lengthy and costly trials could be
manageable for big business but may hurt smaller companies. "The
more science that's required, the more expensive it becomes,"
said Sanjiv Desai, general counsel of U.S. e-cigarette firm VMR.
A spokesman for the FDA said it was weighing the burden on
everyone, including small manufacturers. It plans to help small
companies by phasing in new rules. The European Union also plans
to give firms time to adapt. It has said clear rules will help
smaller firms; it plans to assess the costs of notification.
For Yach, the former WHO tobacco official, regulators should
remember that e-cigarettes are more than a new business. "A
heavy smoker has a 20 times greater risk of lung cancer," Yach
said. "Switch to e-cigarettes and that risk is virtually going
to zero."
(Edited by Sara Ledwith)