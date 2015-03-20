** UBS initiates coverage on India's power utilities with "buy" rating on Power Grid Corp of India and JSW Energy ** Rates NTPC Ltd and Tata Power Co Ltd at "neutral" ** Says improving asset utilisation is likely to drive returns ** Increasing affordability of imported coal to help power plants - UBS ** Says normalised utilisation of coal capacity could deliver 23 pct extra power ** UBS says current valuations provide room for continued outperformance of its preferred stocks ** Says JSW Energy and Power Grid have lowest PE within its utilities coverage (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)