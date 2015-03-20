** UBS cites higher generic drug prices and brand inflation in United States and rolling over valuation to FY17's earning estimates ** Says most investors appreciate improving cash generation by Indian pharmaceutical companies, especially the large-caps ** UBS' new targets Company Rating New Target Old Target Cadila Healthcare Buy 2135 2040 Cipla Neutral 785 725 Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Buy 4150 4,000 Glenmark Pharmaceutical Buy 1032 900 Lupin Buy 2315 1825 Ranbaxy Laboratories Buy 1008 880 Sun Pharmaceutical Buy 1260 1100 Industries Torrent Pharmaceuticals Buy 1440 1425 Rupees ** Also, UBS downgrades IPCA Laboratories to "neutral" from "buy" but raises target to 860 rupees from 785 rupees ** Fund managers have started churning in favour of defensive stocks like pharmaceuticals, citing India's weak earnings, outperformance and the Fed risk (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)