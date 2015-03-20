** Indian conglomerate Aditya Birla Nuvo's shares rise as much as 1.5 pct

** Morgan Stanley raises target to 2,272 rupees from 1,520 rupees, keeps "overweight" rating

** Investment bank says holding company discount of 75 pct is unwarranted and should narrow to 25 pct, driven by better macro conditions

** Cites potential merger of fashion businesses; potential bancassurance tie-up; stake increase by insurance partner and urea decontrol among key triggers

** Aditya Birla stock has 7 buy, 1 hold and 0 sell ratings - Thomson Reuters Eikon data

** Shares trade at 13x of 1-year forward earnings vs 18.4x of rivals - Thomson Reuters Eikon data (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)