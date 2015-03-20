** Nestle India falls 1.4 pct after UBS downgrades the stock to "neutral" from "buy"

** Says Nestle lacks positive catalysts providing confidence for growth in market share

** UBS also cut Emami to "neutral", saying management is looking at expansion into mainstream products, and tend to be high on promotions and not really true brand creation

** Company 1-year forward P/E

Nestle 48.2

Emami 41.7

