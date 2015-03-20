BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** Nestle India falls 1.4 pct after UBS downgrades the stock to "neutral" from "buy"
** Says Nestle lacks positive catalysts providing confidence for growth in market share
** UBS also cut Emami to "neutral", saying management is looking at expansion into mainstream products, and tend to be high on promotions and not really true brand creation
** Company 1-year forward P/E
Nestle 48.2
Emami 41.7
Source: Thomson Reuters data (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain