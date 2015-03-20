BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** Shares of India's Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd surge 10.1 pct to highest since March 4 ** RBI allows overseas investors to buy up to 24 pct in company ** Company board approves raising investment limit to up to 24 pct in January (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain