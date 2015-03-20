** Shares of agrichemicals and pesticides firm UPL Ltd gain 1.5 pct

** UPL to subscribe to 40 pct shares in Brazil's Sinagro Group

** UPL has also raised its stake in Brazil's DVA Agro to 100 pct from 73 pct earlier - NSE filing

** Brazil is the largest and fastest growing agrichemical market worth around $11 bln - Analysts

** FY15 free cash flow likely to be marginally positive even after acquisitions - Deutsche