BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** Shares of agrichemicals and pesticides firm UPL Ltd gain 1.5 pct
** UPL to subscribe to 40 pct shares in Brazil's Sinagro Group
** UPL has also raised its stake in Brazil's DVA Agro to 100 pct from 73 pct earlier - NSE filing
** Brazil is the largest and fastest growing agrichemical market worth around $11 bln - Analysts
** FY15 free cash flow likely to be marginally positive even after acquisitions - Deutsche (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain