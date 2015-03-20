** India's pharmaceutical stocks top gainers among BSE 'A' group stocks

** Cadila Healthcare Ltd gains 2.2 pct, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd rises 2.7 pct, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd advances 1.8 pct and Lupin Ltd climbs 1.4 pct

** Churning in favour of defensives after Fed moves closer to raising interest rates

** Bets on a weaker rupee over few quarters also add to buying

** Also, UBS raises target on pharmaceutical stocks, citing higher generic drug pricing and brand inflation