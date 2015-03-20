BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** India's pharmaceutical stocks top gainers among BSE 'A' group stocks
** Cadila Healthcare Ltd gains 2.2 pct, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd rises 2.7 pct, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd advances 1.8 pct and Lupin Ltd climbs 1.4 pct
** Churning in favour of defensives after Fed moves closer to raising interest rates
** Bets on a weaker rupee over few quarters also add to buying
** Also, UBS raises target on pharmaceutical stocks, citing higher generic drug pricing and brand inflation (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain