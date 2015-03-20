BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** LIC Housing Finance gains 1.5 pct
** CLSA starts coverage on the stock with a "buy" rating and a target of 580 rupees
** Expects a pickup in housing demand and fall in cost of funds to drive 20 pct CAGR in profit over FY15-17
** India's central bank has cut benchmark interest rates twice this year to stimulate the economy
** Stock trades at 2.4x price-to-book vs 1.45x of rivals - Thomson Reuters data
** LIC Housing has 28 'buy' ratings, 7 'hold' and 1 'sell' rating - Thomson Reuters data
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain