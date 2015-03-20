** LIC Housing Finance gains 1.5 pct

** CLSA starts coverage on the stock with a "buy" rating and a target of 580 rupees

** Expects a pickup in housing demand and fall in cost of funds to drive 20 pct CAGR in profit over FY15-17

** India's central bank has cut benchmark interest rates twice this year to stimulate the economy

** Stock trades at 2.4x price-to-book vs 1.45x of rivals - Thomson Reuters data

** LIC Housing has 28 'buy' ratings, 7 'hold' and 1 'sell' rating - Thomson Reuters data

