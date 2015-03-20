BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** Shares of Tata Motors fall 2.1 pct ** The company's unit, Jaguar Land Rover, recalled 36,000 SUVs in China- reports ** China is the largest market for JLR - analyst ** Separately, JLR's Feb wholesales came in at 38,541 units, down 1.2 pct yoy; below estimates of about 42,200 units (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
