** Shares of Tata Motors fall 2.1 pct ** The company's unit, Jaguar Land Rover, recalled 36,000 SUVs in China- reports ** China is the largest market for JLR - analyst ** Separately, JLR's Feb wholesales came in at 38,541 units, down 1.2 pct yoy; below estimates of about 42,200 units (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)