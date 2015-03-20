BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** NTPC Ltd shares fall 6 pct on going ex-debenture
** Company declared bonus debentures with face value of 12.50 rupees each on March 12
** In a bid to boost ROE, management has announced a special dividend to be paid as coupon paying debentures (Reuters Messaging: dipika.lalwani.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain