** Shares in Indian sugar companies fall ** Shree Renuka Sugars falls 4.1 pct, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar is down 2.2 pct, Dhampur Sugar Mills down 5.8 pct and Balrampur Chini Mills is 2.3 pct lower ** Sugar production in Maharashtra state is set to increase by 30 pct and this will keep prices subdued - Philip Capital ** Mills are struggling to export raw sugar despite government subsidy due to a sharp drop in international prices due to depreciation in Brazil's currency.