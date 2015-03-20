BRIEF-Ajman Bank Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 26 million dirhams versus 30 million dirhams year ago
March 20 Oceanwide Holdings Co Ltd
* Says plans to boost property unit's capital to 6.6 billion yuan ($1.06 billion) from 2 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1993Dfs
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2037 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 net profit 26 million dirhams versus 30 million dirhams year ago
* Has appointed Trojan General Contracting as contractor for flagship development on Yas Island - Yas Acres