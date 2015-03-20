BRIEF-Ajman Bank Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 26 million dirhams versus 30 million dirhams year ago
March 20 Shenzhen Centralcon Investment Holding Co Ltd
* Says 2014 net profit down 24.6 percent y/y at 305.6 million yuan ($49.26 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1AOiF1H
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2037 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Has appointed Trojan General Contracting as contractor for flagship development on Yas Island - Yas Acres