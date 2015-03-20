BRIEF-Ajman Bank Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 26 million dirhams versus 30 million dirhams year ago
March 20 Greattown Holdings Ltd
* Says 2014 net profit up 35.2 percent y/y at 345.4 million yuan ($55.68 million)
* Says plans to issue up to 2.2 billion yuan A-share convertible bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1BacSmm; bit.ly/1BEDTOA
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2037 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
