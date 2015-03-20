BRIEF-Ajman Bank Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 26 million dirhams versus 30 million dirhams year ago
March 20 Yang Guang Co Ltd
* Says signs agreement to sell property management unit's 45 percent stake for 331.9 million yuan ($53.50 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/18Odc3q
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2037 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Has appointed Trojan General Contracting as contractor for flagship development on Yas Island - Yas Acres