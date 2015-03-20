BRIEF-Banader Hotels Q1 loss narrows
* Q1 net loss 1 million dinars versus loss of 1.1 million dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2qPhFMv) Further company coverage:
March 20 Anhui Huamao Textile Co Ltd
* Says 2014 net profit up 99.3 percent y/y at 377.9 million yuan ($60.92 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Lzi4LA
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2037 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 net loss 1 million dinars versus loss of 1.1 million dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2qPhFMv) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 7 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.