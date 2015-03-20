(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text)
** Indian debt markets await first-half borrowing schedule
due to be announced on Monday for cues
** Govt and RBI officials to meet on Monday at 3 p.m. to
discuss borrowing plan.
** The benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen
moving in a 7.65 to 7.80 pct range during the week
** The rupee is seen holding in a 62.30 to 62.95
per dollar range
** Benchmark NSE stock index seen in a range of
8,400 to 8,700 for the coming week
** Share trading may remain volatile due to expiry of March
derivative contracts on Thursday
** New inclusions from India in FTSE Asia-Pacific ex-Japan
index to be effective from start of trading next week
** Fund flows will remain a critical factor determining the
direction while RBI will also be watched if rupee gains
significantly
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
Mon: RBI and FinMin officials meet at 1500 IST for borrowing
sked; New inclusions from India in FTSE indexes take effect
Thurs: Expiry of March equity derivative contracts
Fri: Weekly foreign exchange reserves data at 1700 IST
