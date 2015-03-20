(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text)

** Indian debt markets await first-half borrowing schedule due to be announced on Monday for cues

** Govt and RBI officials to meet on Monday at 3 p.m. to discuss borrowing plan.

** The benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen moving in a 7.65 to 7.80 pct range during the week

** The rupee is seen holding in a 62.30 to 62.95 per dollar range

** Benchmark NSE stock index seen in a range of 8,400 to 8,700 for the coming week

** Share trading may remain volatile due to expiry of March derivative contracts on Thursday

** New inclusions from India in FTSE Asia-Pacific ex-Japan index to be effective from start of trading next week

** Fund flows will remain a critical factor determining the direction while RBI will also be watched if rupee gains significantly

KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Mon: RBI and FinMin officials meet at 1500 IST for borrowing sked; New inclusions from India in FTSE indexes take effect Thurs: Expiry of March equity derivative contracts Fri: Weekly foreign exchange reserves data at 1700 IST (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters. com)