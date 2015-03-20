BRIEF-Ajman Bank Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 26 million dirhams versus 30 million dirhams year ago
(Refiles with complete headline)
March 20 China Citic Bank Corp Ltd
* Says 2014 net profit up 3.9 percent y/y at 40.7 billion yuan ($6.56 billion)
* Says plans to issue up to 35 billion yuan preference shares
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Gyf8It; bit.ly/1GyfaQD
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2037 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 net profit 26 million dirhams versus 30 million dirhams year ago
* Has appointed Trojan General Contracting as contractor for flagship development on Yas Island - Yas Acres