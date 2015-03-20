(Refiles with complete headline)

March 20 China Citic Bank Corp Ltd

* Says 2014 net profit up 3.9 percent y/y at 40.7 billion yuan ($6.56 billion)

* Says plans to issue up to 35 billion yuan preference shares

