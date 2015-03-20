BRIEF-Banader Hotels Q1 loss narrows
* Q1 net loss 1 million dinars versus loss of 1.1 million dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2qPhFMv) Further company coverage:
March 20 Shenzhen Overseas Chinese Town Co Ltd
* Says 2014 net profit up 8.3 percent y/y at 4.77 billion yuan ($768.90 million)
* Says plans to raise 8 billion yuan in private placement of shares
* Says shares to resume trading on March 23
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MQnejy; bit.ly/1I51qhs; bit.ly/1xmdhqM Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2037 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
DUBAI, May 7 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.