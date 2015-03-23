** The U.S. dollar rally is nearing its end, say HSBC's currency strategists

** Asian stocks have historically performed well when their currency depreciation slowed, says the investment bank

** India, Indonesia and Korea shares stand to gain, HSBC analysts Herald van der Linde and Devendra Joshi say in a note

** Defensives like consumer staples tend to outperform going into currency weakness

** Consumer discretionary, technology, banks and materials tend to lead as dollar weakens

** MSCI valuation - 1 year forward earnings

India 18x

Indonesia 15.5x

South Korea 9.7x

Asia Pacific Ex Japan 12.9x

Source: Thomson Reuters DataStream