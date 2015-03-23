BUZZ-India steel shares surge; govt makes local steel must for infra projects
** JSW Steel Ltd, Steel Authority of India Ltd , Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, Jindal Stainless Ltd, Visa Steel Ltd gain between 2.2 pct and 19.9 pct
** The U.S. dollar rally is nearing its end, say HSBC's currency strategists
** Asian stocks have historically performed well when their currency depreciation slowed, says the investment bank
** India, Indonesia and Korea shares stand to gain, HSBC analysts Herald van der Linde and Devendra Joshi say in a note
** Defensives like consumer staples tend to outperform going into currency weakness
** Consumer discretionary, technology, banks and materials tend to lead as dollar weakens
** MSCI valuation - 1 year forward earnings
India 18x
Indonesia 15.5x
South Korea 9.7x
Asia Pacific Ex Japan 12.9x
** Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd gain as much as 8.7 pct to 296.55 rupees; posts biggest intra-day pct gain since May 2014