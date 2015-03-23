** HSBC downgrades Coal India to "neutral" from "overweight" and cuts target to 369 rupees from 390

** Cites lower offtake and realisations as key reasons for rating change

** Says YoY increase in offtake is only 3.6 pct YTD to 442MT against increase in production by 6.8 pct YoY

** Adds realisation has been lower than expectations for 9MFY15 due to lower quality of coal under long term contracts

** Stock has 22 buy, 13 hold and 6 sell ratings - Thomson Reuters Eikon data (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)