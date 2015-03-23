BUZZ-India steel shares surge; govt makes local steel must for infra projects
** JSW Steel Ltd, Steel Authority of India Ltd , Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, Jindal Stainless Ltd, Visa Steel Ltd gain between 2.2 pct and 19.9 pct
** HSBC downgrades Coal India to "neutral" from "overweight" and cuts target to 369 rupees from 390
** Cites lower offtake and realisations as key reasons for rating change
** Says YoY increase in offtake is only 3.6 pct YTD to 442MT against increase in production by 6.8 pct YoY
** Adds realisation has been lower than expectations for 9MFY15 due to lower quality of coal under long term contracts
** Stock has 22 buy, 13 hold and 6 sell ratings - Thomson Reuters Eikon data (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd gain as much as 8.7 pct to 296.55 rupees; posts biggest intra-day pct gain since May 2014