** Glenmark Pharmaceuticals falls 2.3 pct

** Company says division bench of Delhi high court has restrained it from manufacturing and marketing anti-diabetes drug Zita and Zita-Met

** Glenmark says it is seeking legal advice and will take appropriate action

** The court has found that Glenmark has prima facie infringed Merck patent - Macquarie

** However, the investment bank adds, Glenmark would continue to outpace domestic industry growth handsomely

** The two drugs contribute nearly 3 pct of Glenmark's revenues - Analysts