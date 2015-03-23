BUZZ-India steel shares surge; govt makes local steel must for infra projects
** JSW Steel Ltd, Steel Authority of India Ltd , Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, Jindal Stainless Ltd, Visa Steel Ltd gain between 2.2 pct and 19.9 pct
** Glenmark Pharmaceuticals falls 2.3 pct
** Company says division bench of Delhi high court has restrained it from manufacturing and marketing anti-diabetes drug Zita and Zita-Met
** Glenmark says it is seeking legal advice and will take appropriate action
** The court has found that Glenmark has prima facie infringed Merck patent - Macquarie
** However, the investment bank adds, Glenmark would continue to outpace domestic industry growth handsomely
** The two drugs contribute nearly 3 pct of Glenmark's revenues - Analysts (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** JSW Steel Ltd, Steel Authority of India Ltd , Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, Jindal Stainless Ltd, Visa Steel Ltd gain between 2.2 pct and 19.9 pct
** Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd gain as much as 8.7 pct to 296.55 rupees; posts biggest intra-day pct gain since May 2014