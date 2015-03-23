** Power distribution and construction company Reliance Infrastructure Ltd falls as much as 1.5 pct to over 5-week low

** India Ratings and Research cuts the company's rating to A+ from AA- (bit.ly/1xcxzmc)

** Proposed acquisition of equity stake in Pipavav Defence and Offshore Engineering Co Ltd could entail cash outgo higher than presently envisaged - India Ratings

** This could further delay the improvement in leverage - India Ratings

** Earlier this month, Reliance Infra agreed to buy 18 percent stake in Pipavav Defence and Offshore Engineering Co for $130 mln