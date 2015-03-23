BUZZ-India steel shares surge; govt makes local steel must for infra projects
** JSW Steel Ltd, Steel Authority of India Ltd , Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, Jindal Stainless Ltd, Visa Steel Ltd gain between 2.2 pct and 19.9 pct
** Power distribution and construction company Reliance Infrastructure Ltd falls as much as 1.5 pct to over 5-week low
** India Ratings and Research cuts the company's rating to A+ from AA- (bit.ly/1xcxzmc)
** Proposed acquisition of equity stake in Pipavav Defence and Offshore Engineering Co Ltd could entail cash outgo higher than presently envisaged - India Ratings
** This could further delay the improvement in leverage - India Ratings
** Earlier this month, Reliance Infra agreed to buy 18 percent stake in Pipavav Defence and Offshore Engineering Co for $130 mln (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd gain as much as 8.7 pct to 296.55 rupees; posts biggest intra-day pct gain since May 2014