BRIEF-Camsing International seeks trading halt
* Trading in shares of Camsing International Holding will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On May 5
March 23 Sinodata Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 972 million yuan in private placement of shares
* Says shares have resumed trading on March 23
* Entered into a second debenture deed with First Samuel Limited that provides company with a loan facility of up to $2 million