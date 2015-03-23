BUZZ-India steel shares surge; govt makes local steel must for infra projects
** JSW Steel Ltd, Steel Authority of India Ltd , Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, Jindal Stainless Ltd, Visa Steel Ltd gain between 2.2 pct and 19.9 pct
** Shares in Usha Martin Ltd gains over 18 pct
** Company's bid for coal blocks were accepted by the government - Citigroup
** Usha Martin may get Brinda and Sasai coal blocks - Citi
** The government is looking to sell off more than 200 coal mines and parliament passed a bill on Friday to keep the process going (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd gain as much as 8.7 pct to 296.55 rupees; posts biggest intra-day pct gain since May 2014