** Shares in Usha Martin Ltd gains over 18 pct

** Company's bid for coal blocks were accepted by the government - Citigroup

** Usha Martin may get Brinda and Sasai coal blocks - Citi

** The government is looking to sell off more than 200 coal mines and parliament passed a bill on Friday to keep the process going (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)