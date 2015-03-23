March 23 Lontrue Co Ltd

* Says signs agreement to acquire 90 percent stake in a data technology firm in Shanghai for 1.8 billion yuan ($290.14 million)

* Says plans to raise up to 2.3 billion yuan in private placement of shares, part of the proceeds will be used for setting up internet data centre project

* Says signs strategic cooperation agreement with Beijing Daily Tech company on data centre projects

* Says shares resumed trading on March 23

