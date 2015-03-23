March 23 Lontrue Co Ltd
* Says signs agreement to acquire 90 percent stake in a data
technology firm in Shanghai for 1.8 billion yuan ($290.14
million)
* Says plans to raise up to 2.3 billion yuan in private
placement of shares, part of the proceeds will be used for
setting up internet data centre project
* Says signs strategic cooperation agreement with Beijing
Daily Tech company on data centre projects
* Says shares resumed trading on March 23
Sources text in Chinese: bit.ly/1EHWzSj;
bit.ly/18S04u2; bit.ly/1bneiF2;
bit.ly/1OpdXAH
($1 = 6.2040 Chinese yuan renminbi)
