** Shares in KPIT Technologies falls as much as 4.5 pct

** Project-specific issues will drive weakness in 4th-qtr revenue - Motilal Oswal Securities

** The brokerage cuts FY16 & FY17 EPS estimate by 9 pct and 5 pct respectively

** EBITDA margin will be impacted by revenue deferrals, expected to decline 100-150bps q-o-q, says Motilal Oswal

** USD revenue growth could be at lower end of industry band - Motilal Oswal