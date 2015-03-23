BUZZ-India steel shares surge; govt makes local steel must for infra projects
** JSW Steel Ltd, Steel Authority of India Ltd , Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, Jindal Stainless Ltd, Visa Steel Ltd gain between 2.2 pct and 19.9 pct
** Shares in KPIT Technologies falls as much as 4.5 pct
** Project-specific issues will drive weakness in 4th-qtr revenue - Motilal Oswal Securities
** The brokerage cuts FY16 & FY17 EPS estimate by 9 pct and 5 pct respectively
** EBITDA margin will be impacted by revenue deferrals, expected to decline 100-150bps q-o-q, says Motilal Oswal
** USD revenue growth could be at lower end of industry band - Motilal Oswal (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd gain as much as 8.7 pct to 296.55 rupees; posts biggest intra-day pct gain since May 2014