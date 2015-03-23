BUZZ-India steel shares surge; govt makes local steel must for infra projects
** JSW Steel Ltd, Steel Authority of India Ltd , Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, Jindal Stainless Ltd, Visa Steel Ltd gain between 2.2 pct and 19.9 pct
** GMR Infrastructure Ltd shares gain 3.7 pct
** Traders accumulate long positions in April derivative series a day ahead of opening of rights issue
** Traders expect good subscription in rights issue to raise up to 14.02 bln rupees
** Adds 8.73 mln shares or 20 pct to outstanding positions in April futures <GMRIJ5:NS> - NSE data (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** JSW Steel Ltd, Steel Authority of India Ltd , Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, Jindal Stainless Ltd, Visa Steel Ltd gain between 2.2 pct and 19.9 pct
** Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd gain as much as 8.7 pct to 296.55 rupees; posts biggest intra-day pct gain since May 2014