** Indian shares have seen heavy selling pressure on positive news starting budget; traders worry momentum is weakening ** Benchmark BSE Index Performance On Key Events Date Reaction Event Gains at End of Day % Day's high % Feb.28 Narendra Modi's 1st +1.2 +0.5 full-year Budget March 4 RBI's 2nd Surprise +1.5 -0.7 Rate Cut March 19 Fed downgrades Eco +1.3 -0.5 outlook ** Traders say market has already discounted a recovery in earnings and hike by Fed at a later date ** MSCI India is currently trading around 18x of 1 year forward earnings- a premium of nearly 15 pct over its 10-yr avg ** MSCI India has seen meaningful valuation decline thrice between 18-20x P/E since 2005 (bit.ly/1BLnFH7) ** A section of investors is concerned if the market is a tad top-heavy and poised for a shakeout - JP Morgan ** The market has run ahead of fundamentals and consolidation is on the cards - Macquarie