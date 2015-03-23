BRIEF-Cosmos Group to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 15
May 5 Cosmos Group Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 15 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/NjvhLw Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
March 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Graubundner Kantonalbank
Issue Amount 205 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date April 20, 2029
Coupon 0.625 pct
Issue price 100.704
Reoffer price 100.704
Yield 0.573 pct
Spread 20 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 20, 2015
Lead Manager(s) GKB
Ratings AA+ (S&P)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0243154884
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
May 5 Cosmos Group Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 15 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/NjvhLw Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it signs strategic framework agreement with China Minsheng Financial Holding Corp Ltd on areas inlcuding overseas merger & acquistion, financing and investment projects