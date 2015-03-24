BUZZ-India's Ambuja Cements hits 7-1/2-month high; to evaluate potential merger with ACC
** Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd jump as much as 9.1 pct to their highest since Sept 21, 2016
** Oil downstream, particularly state-owned oil marketing companies, remains the bright spot in Indian oils coverage - Goldman Sachs
** Says expects better cash flows and returns from India's oil refiners/retailers
** Cites diesel prices now adjusting to global levels fortnightly and direct subsidy transfer to LPG consumers
** Says core valuations of oil marketing companies still inexpensive
** Adds Bharat Petroleum Corp to conviction buy list, raises target to 996 rupees from 880 rupees
** Upgrades Indian Oil Corp to "buy" from "neutral" with a target of 427 rupees
** Raises Hindustan Petroleum Corp target to 794 rupees from 750 rupees, keeps "buy" rating (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
