** Oil downstream, particularly state-owned oil marketing companies, remains the bright spot in Indian oils coverage - Goldman Sachs

** Says expects better cash flows and returns from India's oil refiners/retailers

** Cites diesel prices now adjusting to global levels fortnightly and direct subsidy transfer to LPG consumers

** Says core valuations of oil marketing companies still inexpensive

** Adds Bharat Petroleum Corp to conviction buy list, raises target to 996 rupees from 880 rupees

** Upgrades Indian Oil Corp to "buy" from "neutral" with a target of 427 rupees

** Raises Hindustan Petroleum Corp target to 794 rupees from 750 rupees, keeps "buy" rating (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)