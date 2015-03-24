BUZZ-India's Ambuja Cements hits 7-1/2-month high; to evaluate potential merger with ACC
** Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd jump as much as 9.1 pct to their highest since Sept 21, 2016
** Shares in India's Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd gains 4.4 pct
** Morgan Stanley buys 582,369 shares or 0.65 percent stake in the company - NSE
** Shares purchase by large institutional investors such as Morgan Stanley generally creates a bullish sentiment in the respective counters-traders (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 5 Indian shares ended lower on Friday as banking stocks declined on profit-booking after the government tweaked rules to help tackle accumulated bad loans that are choking new credit and hurting economic growth.