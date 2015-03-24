BUZZ-India's Ambuja Cements hits 7-1/2-month high; to evaluate potential merger with ACC
** Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd jump as much as 9.1 pct to their highest since Sept 21, 2016
** Shares in India's NIIT Technologies Ltd falls as much as 6.2 pct
** Company says dispute between a unit and a client in APAC region may result in claims and counter claims
** The company provides up to $10 million towards unbilled revenue in current quarter - statement
** This could hurt consolidated EBITDA during Q4FY15 - brokerage IndiaNivesh
** IndiaNivesh expects NIIT Tech multiple to see some de-rating, on account of lower-than-industry-average revenue growth and lowest margins performance among peers (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd jump as much as 9.1 pct to their highest since Sept 21, 2016
May 5 Indian shares ended lower on Friday as banking stocks declined on profit-booking after the government tweaked rules to help tackle accumulated bad loans that are choking new credit and hurting economic growth.