** Shares in India's NIIT Technologies Ltd falls as much as 6.2 pct

** Company says dispute between a unit and a client in APAC region may result in claims and counter claims

** The company provides up to $10 million towards unbilled revenue in current quarter - statement

** This could hurt consolidated EBITDA during Q4FY15 - brokerage IndiaNivesh

** IndiaNivesh expects NIIT Tech multiple to see some de-rating, on account of lower-than-industry-average revenue growth and lowest margins performance among peers