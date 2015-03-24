BUZZ-India's Ambuja Cements hits 7-1/2-month high; to evaluate potential merger with ACC
** Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd jump as much as 9.1 pct to their highest since Sept 21, 2016
** Shares in Tilaknagar Industries Ltd, a liquor company, jumps 17.3 pct
** Company is looking at selling non-core assets - CMD Amit Dahanukar tells CNBC TV18
** Would look to pare debt, which currently stands at 8 bln rupees ($128.6 million), Dahanukar adds ($1 = 62.2225 Indian rupees) (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 5 Indian shares ended lower on Friday as banking stocks declined on profit-booking after the government tweaked rules to help tackle accumulated bad loans that are choking new credit and hurting economic growth.